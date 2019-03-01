Why Justin Bieber Decided to Truly Get Serious About His Future

Having effectively entered adulthood at the tender age of 14 when the baby-faced YouTube phenom signed his first record deal (that initial studio album would go on to be certified triple platinum), Justin Bieber always assumed he'd be on an accelerated track.

After all by 15 he'd already "had a couple of girlfriends," as he put it to Chicago's B96-FM, and at 18 he was so serious about one of them—you may recall his romance with Selena Gomez?—that he was sharing a home with her doing "a marriage kind of thing," as he told Complex and getting his first real taste of the daily ins and outs of committing yourself to one partner.

So when he declared around that time to WWD that "By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family," it pretty much checked out. As he explained to the outlet in that 2011 interview, "I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25."