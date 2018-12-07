Cardi B Avoids Arrest Just as She Receives 5 Grammy Nominations

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Court

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Cardi B appeared in court on Friday regarding her case over an alleged strip club fight.

The rapper arrived at the New York court with her bodyguard and her lawyer around 8:55 a.m.. She wore a black coat and brown hat, the latter of which covered her rainbow-colored hair. She also shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses, which she removed once inside the court.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist was released on her own recognizance. Bail was also requested but turned down. The recording artist is expected to be back in court Jan. 31.

As for the two women she was accused of attacking, they received orders of protection. As a result, Cardi B is not allowed to contact them or go near them. The judge also warned her not to attack them on social media, including tweet at them or about them. Doing so, the judge noted, could result in her arrest.  

This appearance was important for Cardi B. She was originally scheduled to appear on Monday but failed to do so. Not showing up again could have resulted in her facing a possible arrest.

Read

How it All Fell Apart For Cardi B and Offset

According to TMZ, Cardi had been accused of allegedly ordering people to attack two women at a strip club in Flushing back in August. Per the celebrity news outlet, she allegedly thought one of the women had been involved with her former main man Offset. Cardi has since announced the two have broken up. Cardi reportedly denied any involvement in the alleged fight. She surrendered to police in October.

The court appearance took place on the same day The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards. Cardi B is received five nods, including the coveted Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News , Breaking

Trending Stories

Latest News
Drake

Drake's Most Candid Lyrics Ever: From Fatherhood to Feuds and Flings

Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj

2019 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises Include Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1516

Watch Kim Kardashian Meet Alice Johnson for the First Time Following Her Release From Prison on KUWTK

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and the Carters on Top

Gabrielle Union, Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2018

Gabrielle Union Shuts Down Haters After Being Criticized for Kissing Her Baby Girl on the Lips

The American Meme

The American Meme Goes Inside the Lives of Paris Hilton and Your Favorite Social Media Stars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.