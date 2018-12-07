Ariana Grande is waking up to the sweet sound of two Grammy nominations.

The songstress scored two nods for the 2019 Grammys—one for "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "God Is a Woman" and another for "Best Pop Vocal Album" for Sweetener. Needless to say, it's been an eventful year for the star and it's ending on a high note.

It was just four months ago that Grande's fourth studio album, Sweetener, was officially released. At the time, it was clear her heart was full and that she was embracing the light and counting her blessings. In the midst of her headline-making romance with Pete Davidson over the summer, the album was stuffed with references to her then-fiancé and the course of their relationship.

But, that wasn't all. The star left no stone unturned as she also serenaded fans with verses seemingly alluding to her late ex Mac Miller. Beyond her love life, the star ventured deep within with tracks about her anxiety, her pride in her success ("It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful") and rising up in the aftermath of the 2017 Manchester Bombing. Overall, she wanted to take her music somewhere she hadn't gone before.

"I wanted desperately to go somewhere new," she tweeted ahead of the album drop. "I told y'all i wanted to go somewhere new. i went somewhere new ... i feel at home here."

So, what did Grande sing about in her new home? We broke it all down: