Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Carter!

Beyoncé and Jay Z scored a Grammy nomination on Friday. Queen B and her hubby are up for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love. Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and Apple Music host Zane Lowe read off the list of contenders on CBS This Morning.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé already have quite a few Grammy trophies. The "Single Ladies" singer has 22 wins under her belt while the "99 Problems" rapper has 21. Still, the dynamic duo hasn't always had the best of luck with the award show.

Last year, for instance, Jay-Z was up for eight awards; however, he didn't win a single one. He even rapped about the snubs on the couple's track "APES**T" (more about that below). As for Beyoncé, she won two Grammys in 2017 in the Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video categories for Lemonade and "Formation," respectively. However, she lost Album of the Year to Adele. The British singer was so stunned she actually broke her trophy in half to presumably share with Beyoncé.

"I was completely rooting for her. I voted for her," the "Hello" singer said during her acceptance speech. "I felt like it was her time to win. What the f--k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

Fans will just have to tune into the Grammys on Feb. 10 to see if Bey and Jay win an award this year. To learn more about their nominated album, check out the track-by-track breakdown below.