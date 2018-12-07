It's all been leading up to this.

Marvel Studios just released the first trailer for the fourth Avengers film, a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (the No. 1 movie of the year with over $2 billion in global ticket sales). Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley, this is the final chapter in Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is titled Avengers: End Game.



When we last left our heroes, Thanos (Josh Brolin) had acquired all six Infinity Stones—and with the snap of his fingers, he instantly wiped out half of the universe's population. Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Groot (Vin Diesel), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) turned to dust—but not before Nick sent an S.O.S. to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to aid the Avengers.