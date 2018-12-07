Asian Academy Creative Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As The Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 4:36 AM

Tonight is the night!

The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards is finally here and the cream of the crop in the Asia Pacific region are coming together to celebrate.

Held at the historic Capitol Theatre, the inaugural awards ceremony is expected to draw some of the brightest stars in the region such as Aaron Aziz, Lisa Surihani, our very own Winnie Wen, Rebecca Lim, Oon Shu An and more to its glamorous red carpet — and we are bringing you all the looks right here.

You can bet your favourite celebrities are going all out for the award show and we have all their red carpet looks in the gallery below.

All The Asian Academy Creative Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Keep checking throughout the evening as more stars arrive.

