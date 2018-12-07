Adinia Wirasti Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role At The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Indonesia came out tops last night at the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards. 31 year old Adinia Wirasti took home the first-ever "Goddess of Creativity" statue for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Critical Eleven by video streaming company HOOQ.

She beat out Japan's Yuko Takeuchi (Miss Sherlock) and Taiwan's Pei-Jia Huang (Roseki) by a hair's breadth the clinch the top honour. According to the press statement, the decision was only reached after an intense "tie breaker round" between Takeuchi and Wirasti.