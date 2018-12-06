7 Sexy Fragrances That Will Turn Heads At Parties

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 6:43 PM

Deepika Padukone, Met Gala 2018

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

From sophisticated florals to sensual musks, here are all the scents to make a statement this party season

Huda Beauty, Sexy Fragrances

Huda Beauty Kayali Elixir | 11, $175 for 100ml

Designed to pay tribute to the rich heritage of the Middle East, this ultra-seductive scent references French perfumery know-how for an exquisite take on an exotic scent. Featuring notes of apple, rose and jasmine, it eventually reveals warm accents of patchouli and vanilla for a mysterious and lingering scent trail.

Hugo Boss, Sexy Fragrances

Hugo Boss The Scent Private Accord For Her Eau de Parfum, $202 for 100ml

Sweet mandarin, osmanthus, cocoa and tonka accords lie at the heart of this complex scent. From the moment you apply it on your skin, it gradually unfolds throughout the night, leaving you wanting more. Plus, who wouldn't love the golden flacon that's shaped just like a gem?

Gucci, Sexy Fragrances

Gucci Bloom Nettare Di Fiori Eau de Parfum, $235 for 100ml

Inspired by the multi-faceted modern woman, this bold floral scent is Gucci's Creative Director, Alessandro Michele's love letter to the celebration of unabashed femininity. With voluptuous floral notes of rose and osmanthus at the core, it is also laced with the spice of ginger, the warmth of patchouli and sensuality of musk – definitely not one for the faint-hearted wallflower.

Bulgari, Sexy Fragrances

Bulgari Splendida Magnolia Sensuel Eau de Parfum, $159 for 50ml

Those looking for a more sophisticated take on floral fragrances will be sure to love this. Mandarin, magnolia, vanilla and patchouli are seamlessly blended together to create the ultimate dedication to feminine beauty that you will buy now and love forever.

Burberry, Sexy Fragrances

Burberry My Burberry Black Eau de Parfum, $215 for 90ml

Perfect for after-dark engagements, this enigmatic scent is captivating, complex and utterly addictive. Created by master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, he blends sun-drenched jasmine, peach nectar with rose for a candied twist on the feminine bouquet. Then, as the scent settles on your skin, it gradually reveals notes of patchouli and amber for a warm and seductive finish. Moreover, the bottle pays homage to the Burberry trench, as the lid mimics the look of the Burberry trench coat's button while the bottle is finished with a hand-tied, black gabardine knot.

Narciso Rodriguez, Sexy Fragrances

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum, $200 for 100ml

Since its introduction more than a decade ago, For Her has remained one of the brand's best-selling scents, and for good reason. Honey flower, amber accords, soft woods and sensual musks are perfectly balanced for this soft, tender and utterly elegant eau that truly stands the test of time.

Dior, Sexy Fragrances

Dior J’Adore Absolu

In this lavish interpretation of the brand's now-iconic J'Adore scent, Francois Demachy, Dior's Perfumer-Creator exalts the Grasse Jasmine. Using only the finest floral absolute that's harvested at precisely when it's drenched in sunlight, the scent is at its most vibrant. When blended with sambac jasmine, rose and magnolia, J'Adore Absolu is the epitome of perfumery savoir faire and the noblest raw ingredients for a sensual yet luminous creation that befits the most glamorous women.

