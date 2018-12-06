7 Sexy Fragrances That Will Turn Heads At Parties

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 6:43 PM
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
From sophisticated florals to sensual musks, here are all the scents to make a statement this party season
Designed to pay tribute to the rich heritage of the Middle East, this ultra-seductive scent references French perfumery know-how for an exquisite take on an exotic scent. Featuring notes of apple, rose and jasmine, it eventually reveals warm accents of patchouli and vanilla for a mysterious and lingering scent trail.
Sweet mandarin, osmanthus, cocoa and tonka accords lie at the heart of this complex scent. From the moment you apply it on your skin, it gradually unfolds throughout the night, leaving you wanting more. Plus, who wouldn't love the golden flacon that's shaped just like a gem?
Inspired by the multi-faceted modern woman, this bold floral scent is Gucci's Creative Director, Alessandro Michele's love letter to the celebration of unabashed femininity. With voluptuous floral notes of rose and osmanthus at the core, it is also laced with the spice of ginger, the warmth of patchouli and sensuality of musk – definitely not one for the faint-hearted wallflower.
Article continues below
Those looking for a more sophisticated take on floral fragrances will be sure to love this. Mandarin, magnolia, vanilla and patchouli are seamlessly blended together to create the ultimate dedication to feminine beauty that you will buy now and love forever.
Perfect for after-dark engagements, this enigmatic scent is captivating, complex and utterly addictive. Created by master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, he blends sun-drenched jasmine, peach nectar with rose for a candied twist on the feminine bouquet. Then, as the scent settles on your skin, it gradually reveals notes of patchouli and amber for a warm and seductive finish. Moreover, the bottle pays homage to the Burberry trench, as the lid mimics the look of the Burberry trench coat's button while the bottle is finished with a hand-tied, black gabardine knot.
Since its introduction more than a decade ago, For Her has remained one of the brand's best-selling scents, and for good reason. Honey flower, amber accords, soft woods and sensual musks are perfectly balanced for this soft, tender and utterly elegant eau that truly stands the test of time.
Article continues below
In this lavish interpretation of the brand's now-iconic J'Adore scent, Francois Demachy, Dior's Perfumer-Creator exalts the Grasse Jasmine. Using only the finest floral absolute that's harvested at precisely when it's drenched in sunlight, the scent is at its most vibrant. When blended with sambac jasmine, rose and magnolia, J'Adore Absolu is the epitome of perfumery savoir faire and the noblest raw ingredients for a sensual yet luminous creation that befits the most glamorous women.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?