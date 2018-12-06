Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Your Rapper Husband (A.K.A. Kanye West)

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 4:55 PM

While Kim Kardashian may caption an Instagram post with Kanye West, "We got love," they've got a lot more than that, including three children, a multimillion dollar home, fashion and beauty brands and a large following. 

They have it all, it seems. Yet, her doting husband continues to spoil her with the most lavish gifts you can imagine—stock in corporations, Mercedes Benz to match one of her dresses and more. 

This leaves us wondering, what Kim is going to get Kayne? He has everything. Now, she's answering that question with a gift guide , so you can give your brother, father, best guy friend or significant other the Hollywood treatment. 

"For the men in my life, I like to shop for gifts that are sleek and practical," she shared on her app.

Gucci watches, luxury luggage, cologne and more—check out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's top picks for men below!

Gucci GG2570

Crosley Radio C6 Turntable

Off-White Canvas Backpack

Georg Jensen Indulgence Champagne Sabre

Amazon Echo Plus

Barneys Crocodile and Chrome Chess Set

Montblanc PIX Black Ballpoint Pen

Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Cologne

CalPak x Jen Atkin Trunk Luggage

VSSL Supplies Kit

This is Ground Mod Laptop 3

Apple AirPods

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Tray

Whiskey Stones Whiskey Lover Set

AESOP Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

