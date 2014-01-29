Toyota
by Bruna Nessif | Wed., 29 Jan. 2014 7:32 PM
Toyota
Don't worry. This was a friendly hijack.
A well-dressed Terry Crews was driving down the highway in his Toyota Highlander when he pulled over at the sight of a festive but broken down bus. Suddenly, Floyd Pepper and Zoot pop open the door to a surprised Crews, who gets kicked out of the driver seat and is forced to go on an unknown journey.
Before he knows it, Crews is off on one wild ride. The musical expedition goes from ambushing the elderly playing bingo to taking them out to a nightclub to making wine to being in a parade.
And by the end of it, Crews was shirtless with his tie tied around his head, singing out of the sunroof, as he has the time of his life.
But for Kermit, that's just Monday.
This isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse of what this Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will consist of. Earlier today, Budweiser released their adorable spot, which made us want to go straight to the pet store and buy a puppy.
The ad features Bud's signature Clydesdales and a super-cute pup, who grow the sweetest fondness for each other. We'd talk more about it, but we've already teared up about it too much, so you can just see for yourselves.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?