Crews is actually married to Rebecca King Crews, his wife of 23 years. They share five children and also have one granddaughter.

The ad, titled "Nightmare Face," was posted online on Thursday, ten days before the 2015 Super Bowl. Crews, as usual, appears shirtless and showcases his ridiculously fit body. The ad also sees him ridding another doppelganger, an elderly male, of his long, fuzzy beard. With explosive results.

"ME AND @OLDSPICE BACK AGAIN! I'VE MISSED U! (Just in time 4 Super Bowl!)," he said on his WhoSay page.

The commercial is part of Old Spice's "Get Shaved in the Face" campaign. Crews has starred in several ads for the brand, starting in 2010, and appeared with an ant-sized version of his character in a 2013 commercial.

The actor, a former NFL player, is known for his roles on TV shows such as the TBS comedy Are We There Yet? and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and played himself in the BET reality series The Family Crews. He also appeared in films such as White Chicks, Bridesmaids, Training Day, and The Expendables 3. Crews currently hosts the syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.