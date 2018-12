If you're still sobbing from Grey's Anatomy's shocking ending Thursday night, let Terry Crews console you and wipe your tears away with an epic performance of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles."

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host appeared on Lip Sync Battle to take on Mike Tyson, choosing Carlton's piano-infused classic. Wearing a white blazer over his bare chest, Crews channeled his inner teenybopper and absolutely slayed the 2000 hit. Lip syncing, twirling and dancing with ribbon wands, Crews showed off his best moves. Even co-host Chrissy Teigen couldn't help but join in on the ribbon dancing.

The crowd ate up his performance with a spoon, smiling and singing along with the former football player. But if you're wondering why "A Thousand Miles" came so naturally to the Old Spice spokesman, it's because he's sung it before!