Fox
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 22 Dec. 2015 12:56 PM
Fox
Nothing says holiday cheer like Terry Crews' pecs and "Jingle Bells." The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, along with costars Andy Samberg and Chelsea Peretti, performed a very special rendition of the holiday classic in character. But let's be real, we know Crews and his pecs would probably do this out of character.
Check out the very special performance in the video below. While impressive (hey, he can keep beat with his pecs better than most people we know), we're hoping next year he plays the cymbals with that impressive chest.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns with new episodes on a new night, Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. on Fox. In the first episode back, Transparent star Kathryn Hahn guests as Charles' (Joe Lo Truglio) ex-wife. New Girl kicks off the night of comedy with its season premiere at 8 p.m., John Stamos' Grandfathered follows in its new timeslot at 8:30, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 9 and Rob Lowe's The Grinder in its new time period, 9:30 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?