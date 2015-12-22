Nothing says holiday cheer like Terry Crews' pecs and "Jingle Bells." The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, along with costars Andy Samberg and Chelsea Peretti, performed a very special rendition of the holiday classic in character. But let's be real, we know Crews and his pecs would probably do this out of character.

Check out the very special performance in the video below. While impressive (hey, he can keep beat with his pecs better than most people we know), we're hoping next year he plays the cymbals with that impressive chest.