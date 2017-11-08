Terry Crews Reports Alleged Sexual Assault to Police

Terry Crews has formally reported his alleged sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police Department, E! News confirms.

"LAPD can confirm Terry Crews meet with officers from the LAPD Hollywood station," a spokesperson shared in a statement. "As of now, we have not been advised of what the meeting entailed. We will provide any additional information on this matter as soon as it becomes available."

The actor filed a police report Wednesday, weeks after he publicly claimed that an unnamed Hollywood executive groped his genitals at a private event in 2016.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said he attended a party with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, when the man "groped [his] privates," causing him to confront him for his action. "He just grinned like a jerk," Crews recalled.