According to Crews, Venit had been sticking his tongue out at him and making "overtly sexual tongue moves" when the actor began to suspect something was not right.

"I'm looking at him like, 'Is this a joke?'" he described. "It was actually so bizarre." With his wife Rebecca King-Crews "right there," Crews claims Venit squeezed his genitals. Stunned, the actor jumped back "like 'Hey!'"

After Venit allegedly came back a second time, Crews said he got forceful and pushed the agent back, but Venit allegedly continued to laugh. "I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified," Crews said. "I was horrified."

Despite mounting rage, Crews heeded his wife's earlier advice to resist ever responding with violence and the two left the party.

"If I would have just retaliated in defense, I would be under the jail right now and that's one thing I knew being a large African American man in America, I would immediately be seen as a thug, but I'm not a thug. I'm an artist," he said, noting his wife was crucial to calming him down.