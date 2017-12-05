Terry Crews Files Lawsuit Against Agent Adam Venit for Sexual Battery

Terry Crews is suing Adam Venit.

The actor has filed documents against the WME agent he claims sexually assaulted him at a Feb. 2016 party. E! News has obtained the documents, filed Dec. 4, which state Crews "seeks to hold Venit, and his employer, WME, accountable for the February 4, 2016 blatant an unprovoked sexual assault perpetrated by Venit on Crews."

He is seeking damages for assault, battery, sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and negligent retention and supervision.

Crews first came forward with the allegations in October, without naming Venit. "This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he tweeted. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates."