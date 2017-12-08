Terry Crews is opening up about his lawsuit against Adam Venit.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor filed a lawsuit on Dec. 4 against the WME agent he claims sexually assaulted him at a Feb. 2016 party. Crews first came forward with the allegations in October, without naming Venit.
A month later, E! News confirmed that Crews reported his alleged sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police Department. Days later, Crews appeared on Good Morning America, naming Venit and sharing allegations of what happened at that Feb. 2016 party.
"He literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals," Crews said, adding that he jumped back and asked him "what are you doing?" Crews also said that Venit came back to him a second time and he "pushed him back."
In Crews' lawsuit documents, obtained by E! News, he is seeking damages for assault, battery, sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and negligent retention and supervision.
The lawsuit also states that the day after the alleged incident, Crews "received a call from Venit who apologized and claimed he was just not himself that night."
It's also stated in the documents that Crews "seeks to hold Venit, and his employer, WME, accountable for the February 4, 2016 blatant an unprovoked sexual assault perpetrated by Venit on Crews."
Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, attended the GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday evening in Los Angeles and talked about the lawsuit in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"This is not about revenge, this is not about get back, but it's just the fact that...I'm sorry and an apology is when you step on somebody's toe by mistake," Crews said. "But when you stab them, when you intentionally hurt them, when you run them over, apologies just don't do. 'I'm sorry, my bad' does not work...people need to be held accountable."
He continued, "And what's happened is is people tend to hide behind the gigantic structures and powers that be and principalities and you're standing behind their leg and hoping they protect you from your evil deeds."
Crews went on to say that his lawsuit is really about saying "hey you cannot treat people like this."
Back in November, WME told ABC News, "Adam Venit was suspended following the internal investigation into the matter." Venit went back to work at the end of November following a month of unpaid suspension, WME confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter last month.
Crews reacted to the news on Twitter, "SOMEONE GOT A PASS."
See what Crews had to say about Venit returning to the agency and see him talk more about the lawsuit in the video above.