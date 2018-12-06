Love Island Winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Announce Split

It's the breakup announcement Love Island fans would have never predicted.

Dani Dyer and Jack Finchman (who won the most recent season of the wildly popular U.K. reality TV competition) are going their separate ways. Dani shared the shocking news on social media Thursday.

"Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term. We both plan top stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x."

It was previously reported that Dani and Jack had signed on for their own spin-off ITV2 series based on their romance.

The Sun, who was first to break the news, cites sources that say their relationship crumbled under the pressure of living life in the spotlight.