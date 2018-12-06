Billy Porter was in the middle of filming a scene for his new movie, Limited Partners opposite Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek, when the Golden Globes nominations came out, so his phone was on silent and not in view. When he finally had a chance to check it? Imagine his surprise.

"When I looked at it, I had a bunch of messages," Porter told E! News from set. Porter was nominated for Best Actor—Television Series Drama for his work in the FX show Pose. The series itself was nominated for Best Television Series—Drama. Pose, which hails from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, is an ensemble drama set in the 1980s. The series, which made history with the most-ever transgender series regular cast members, follows several LGBTQ characters in the world of African-American and Latino ball culture.