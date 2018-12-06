In the front row: Nicole, Caitlin, Angelique, Katie, Cassie, Colton, Courtney, Kirpa, Alex D, Tahzjuan, and Demi.

In the middle row: Hannah G, Revian, Jane, Onyeka, Tracy, Nina, Elyse, Laura, Erin, Tayshia, and Caelynn.

In the back row: Brianna, Devin, Hannah B, Annie, Erika, Sydney, Heather, Alex B, and Catherine.

So far, we're utterly shocked that not a single Lauren is in attendance, and there are definitely some names that have never been heard on this show before. Hannah and Alex appear to be the two most popular names, as there are two of each. We can also only spot three red arrival night dresses in the photo above, so it's nice to see some variety in the color choices!

For the tea on all the ladies competing, scroll on down, and try to guess which woman, per ABC, steals Colton away four times throughout the first night. Try to also guess whose "jobs" made our eyes roll so far back into our heads that we can no longer see! (We've got a lot of questions, Cinderella.)