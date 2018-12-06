There's a new Kardashian sister in town!

Busy Philipps is rocking a new look that pays tribute to fellow E! star Kim Kardashian. The Busy Tonight host recently got a Keeping Up With the Kardashians-inspired makeover ahead of Kim's appearance on her late night talk show this Sunday night and honestly it's fierce AF.

"In honor of @kimkardashian being a guest on @busytonighttv THIS SUNDAY, right after the finale of @kuwtk, I got a full Kardash makeover," Busy posted on Instagram Thursday morning, adding, "It lasted like 4 hours."

Philipps killed it in a Yeezy-inspired rust-colored athleisure look that consisted of skintight leggings and matching midriff-baring sports bra. The late night host completed her Kardashian-inspired look with a camel-colored coat worn off the shoulders à la Kim and clear heels.

As for her glam, Busy rocked a long blond wig much like the style Kim is known for now and again.