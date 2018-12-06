Joe Jonas Was "Overwhelmed With Emotion" at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Joe Jonas says taking part in brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding was a "dream" and that he was "overwhelmed with emotion" while giving his best man's toast speech.

The 36-year-old actress wed the 26-year-old pop star in her native India this past weekend. Nick and Priyanka exchanged vows first at a Christian ceremony performed by the brothers' dad, then had a traditional Hindu wedding the following day.

"It's been a pretty big week. It's been amazing, "the 29-year-old DNCE singer said on NBC's Today show on Thursday. "Marrying Nick off to Priyanka, it's been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream."

Photos

All of Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Week Looks

"I was the best man and I had a lot of responsibilities," Joe said. "But mostly, it was trying to figure out what and where to be at different times and kind of collecting, he had about 12 groomsmen, so a lot of wrangles."

Joe said his best man's toast was "pretty good."

"I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion," he said. "This is not only my brother, best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend, and a lot of smiles. So I have it on paper, which was the most important part. It was a special week."

Earlier on Thursday, Joe posted on Instagram a photo of Nick and Priyanka at their Christian wedding ceremony, writing, "Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family Pri! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week." 

Nick and Priyanka had plenty of pre-wedding events, where the bride and groom and their guests wore traditional Indian attire. At one of them, the Sangeet, Joe performed a song onstage and the guests had a dance-off.

"The Sangeet is a beautiful Indian tradition, a few days before the wedding, where you put on a performance," Joe said on the Today show. "And they have the most incredible performers in her family and a lot of friends and family that are Bollywood stars, so for us to go out there and think we know what we're doing, even though we had some songs that we could sing from our past, there still was a lot of dancing that we were trying to pick up in a week's time...They definitely crushed us. They won the Sangeet."

And Joe is next; he and fiancée Sophie Turner are expected to wed next year.

"I definitely took some notes but that week was all about them, just celebrating the two of them, and that's what it was about for us, and experiencing it and looking back and you're just in awe," Joe said on the Today show. "My time will come but I'm thrilled for the two of them."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Legacies

How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

Cardi B, Art Basel

Cardi B Heats Up Miami in First Public Appearance Since Offset Breakup

Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith, Golden Globes

Isan Elba, Dakota Johnson and More Golden Globe Ambassadors Through the Years

Black Panther

2019 Golden Globes Nominations: Movie Snubs and Surprises

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"

Jason Momoa, Saturday Night Live

A Super Excited Jason Momoa Is Naked and Roaming the Halls of Saturday Night Live

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.