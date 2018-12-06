Joe Jonas says taking part in brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding was a "dream" and that he was "overwhelmed with emotion" while giving his best man's toast speech.

The 36-year-old actress wed the 26-year-old pop star in her native India this past weekend. Nick and Priyanka exchanged vows first at a Christian ceremony performed by the brothers' dad, then had a traditional Hindu wedding the following day.

"It's been a pretty big week. It's been amazing, "the 29-year-old DNCE singer said on NBC's Today show on Thursday. "Marrying Nick off to Priyanka, it's been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream."