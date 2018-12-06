Constance Wu has been nominated for a Golden Globe! It was announced on Thursday morning that the Crazy Rich Asians star is up for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the January award show.

"What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted Thursday. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

Prior to the release of the film, Wu and her co-stars Henry Golding and Gemma Chan sat down with E! News to talk about the movie and the significance of having an all-Asian cast. "It means the world," Chan told us. "I am just so proud to be a part of this film. This film is not just for Asians, it's for anyone who has ever felt that they struggle to be accepted or they've been otherized. Really it's a celebration."

Wu also addressed the open letter she recently shared with her fans on Twitter, in which she quoted the film's director, Jon. M Chu, who says, "This is more than a movie, it's a movement."