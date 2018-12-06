How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

Congratulations are in order for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper!

A Star Is Born, scored not one, not two but five Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. Cooper snagged a Best Director in a Motion Picture nod for his directorial debut, as well as Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama nomination. Meanwhile, Gaga was named a contender in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category. Her song, "Shallow", also received a Best Original Song in a Motion Picture nod; although, many fans were surprised the movie did not receive a Best Original Score nod. In addition, the film received a nomination in the coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama category.

For those who haven't seen the 2018 remake, A Star Is Born tells the story of a rock star named Jackson Maine (Cooper) who struggles with addiction. His life changes when he meets an aspiring singer named Ally (Gaga). After seeing her perform, Jackson decides to take her under his wing and the two form a romantic connection. But as Ally's star rises and Jackson's battle with addiction takes its toll, their love story becomes more complicated.

The movie was a major milestone for both Cooper and Gaga. Not only did it mark the Silver Linings Playbook star's directorial debut, but it was also the first time Gaga had scored a leading role in a motion picture.