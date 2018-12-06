Watch the 2019 Golden Globes Nominations Ceremony Live

by Zach Johnson | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 3:00 AM

2019 Golden Globes

It's almost time to roll out the red carpet!

Beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT, actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will reveal the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The live-stream (embedded below) will go live earlier at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

The four presenters will be joined onstage by Isan Elba, the newly named Golden Globe ambassador; Meher Tatna, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's president; and Barry Adelman, the executive producer and executive vice president of TV at Dick Clark Productions. Crews, Gurira, Mann and Slater will announce the second group of categories, honoring the best in film and television, at 8:34 a.m. ET/5:34 a.m. PT on the live-stream and on NBC's Today.

Want more? Check out E! News' website throughout the day and watch E!'s Daily Pop, Live From E! and E! News for exclusive interviews with the nominees, snubs and surprises and more.

Yesterday afternoon, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg were revealed as the co-hosts for next year's star-studded ceremony. "Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event," George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night."

2019 Golden Globes Nominations Predictions

NBC will broadcast the 76th Annual Golden Globes live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 6, 2019.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

