What to Buy the Teenager in Your Life for the Holidays

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 3:00 AM
Teenagers are fun.
We've all been there, so no need to elaborate. Whether you live with 'em, are visiting family or just know some young adults in your life, you're probably starting to think about what to get them for the holidays. You start to ask yourself: What do the kids even like? What you loved isn't cool anymore and, quite frankly, you're a little out of touch. Don't beat yourself up about it—teenagers are tricky.
But, if you do happen to be in the market for teen-approved gifts this season, this list will save you.
BUY IT: Classic UGGs at Nordstrom Rack, $120 or $96-$169.95 at Amazon
BUY IT: Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Headphones at Bloomingdales, $300 or at Amazon $299.95
BUY IT: JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $80 at Amazon
BUY IT: LuMee Duo Cell Phone Case at Amazon, $70 or $70 at Neiman Marcus
BUY IT: Neon Sand Liquid Case at Casetify, $49
BUY IT: Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera at Urban Outfitters, $60
BUY IT: Adidas Courtset Suede Sneaker, $43 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: Selfie Ring Light, $17 at Amazon
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
