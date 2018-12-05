Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Ended Her Marriage to Offset

Cardi B and Offset's split has shocked the world, but it looks like it wasn't that surprising to those around them.

A source tells E! News that in the months leading up to Tuesday night's candid announcement, the pair's relationship was "up and down."

"They had really low moments in their relationship this past year and then would make up and have really high points that kept them from completely splitting," the insider explains.

More recently, "rumors" about their year-long marriage made Cardi question "Offset's loyalty, which really pushed Cardi over the edge." This lead the couple to start "fighting a lot."

While they were able to work through obstacles in the past, the insider says this time around the "I Like It" rapper "couldn't get through this rough patch."

"Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship." The source close to the couple adds that the new mother has "made it clear she needs space from him."