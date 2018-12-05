Cardi B and Offset Split: What's at Stake in Their Financial Empire

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 5 Dec. 2018 1:56 PM
After less than two years of marriage, Cardi B and Offset have headed for splitsville.
The "Bodak Yellow" star told fans in an Instagram video posted late Tuesday that she and the Migos star are "not together anymore."
"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she explained in her video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
The 26-year-old breakout star continued, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."
The two Grammy nominees tied the knot secretly in September 2017 and welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following July. If the hitmakers do seek a divorce at some point, it begs the question of what is at stake financially for the exes and co-parents.
Both are reported to be worth millions and love luxury cars, including the his and hers lamborghinis they debuted in July. But, those aren't the only wheels to the famous mom's name. Cardi also is the owner of a Mercedes-Benz G-class SUV as well as a Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus, both of which Offset gifted to her. Meanwhile, Offset has a Mercedes S-Class, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a Pontiac GTO and a pair of Bentleys, as well as the Rolls Royce Wraith Cardi bought him for his 26th birthday.
Then there are the jewels they've exchanged as gifts, reported to be in the millions, including Cardi's 8-carat pear-shaped engagement ring.
In the realm of real estate, both purchased houses for their mothers. "It's always been a dream to buy my mother a house. Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mom a house, but the ones I was interested for her weren't at my price range," the rapper explained on social media last month. "I worked and worked and now I'm here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!.....don't ask me for shit motherf--kers I got big girls bills."
As for Offset's Atlanta home, where Cardi was living in June at the time of a Rolling Stone cover story, the writer described the property as "an endless white mansion flanked by tall trees."
The article noted, "There are enough six-figure cars parked outside to form a small-town parade."
However, the specifics on how any of their assets are divided up are entirely dependent upon the exes' divorce proceedings—if they ever get to that point. As Cardi acknowledged in her message to fans, "It might take time to get a divorce."
