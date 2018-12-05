David Livingston/Getty Images
The wait is over: Jake Gyllenhaal is finally on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the award-winning actor made his debut on the popular social media app, just in time to begin promoting his new character in the 2019 film Spider-man: Far From Home. Judging by the looks of the video he shared, he was not expecting to take on the role of the villain Mysterio in the newest installment of the comic. The video showed a dumbfounded Jake put down the Spider-man comic he was reading before yelling, "Oh f--k."
While Jake is accustomed to playing the good guys, his character in Nightcrawler proved that he has what it takes to get down and dirty. Although, it will be awhile before fans can see the actor as the elusive bad guy since the film has a release date for July 2019.
Until then, fans will have to get their fill of Jake from his new Instagram account, which is more than they normally get from the notoriously private star.
In 2017, he told The Guardian, "I'm not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don't think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details... I'm old school in that way."
So old school, in fact, he often jokes that he is terrible at using electronics. "Like, I'm a drag and drop kind of guy. I don't know shortcut commands. I don't command 'whatever' to get the thing. Like, I just take my mouse and drag it over. And my friends are generally embarrassed. They're like, 'Control + V pastes it!' I'm going up to 'Edit,' then I'm going to highlight it, and then I'm going to drag it over.' Everyone's like [falling asleep]. That's the kind of guy I am," he told Conan O'Brien in 2017. "[But] I know computers!"
Thankfully, Instagram is a relatively easy app to use. And, he is doing great so far! Within the hour that he joined, he already racked up over 60,000 followers.
