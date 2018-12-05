Pregnant Meghan Markle stepped out for an unannounced educational event solo on Wednesday.

Wearing a black outfit, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the Association of Commonwealth Universities' gathering of university leaders, academics, and international scholarship students at King's College London on Wednesday.

She and the other guests discussed the role of universities in addressing human trafficking and modern slavery, gender equality and inclusion, peace and reconciliation, and climate change and resilience, according to the ACU.

Meghan had given a speech about education at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji during her and Prince Harry's recent first joint royal tour in October.