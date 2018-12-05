The Real Housewives of Dallas has given us so much over the years, from drama over whether or not somebody pooped in a van to hot mic moments about blowjobs in a gay bar, and the ladies continue to serve it up in the season three reunion.

In the exclusive clip below, LeeAnne Locken and former bestie D'Andra Simmons go at it, as they did for most of season three, and what they fight about is almost too good to be true. Yes, they're arguing about who's the star of the show, after LeeAnne proclaimed herself to be the reason The Real Housewives of Dallas continues to exist. But according to costars, D'Andra said the show wouldn't exist without her. This apparently was what they were going on about earlier in the season when they had a queen bee competition (that involved shot glasses in butts for some reason).