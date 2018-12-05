Meghan Markle isn't the only woman who wears the pants in the royal family.

While visiting families of personnel during a visit to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus with husband Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to take a page from her sister-in-law's book and opted for a business chic look. Instead of her usual dress or dress coat, she wore an Army Green Smythe "Duchess" blazer over a cream top and dark flared wide-legged wool trousers, paired with pointed-toed black patent stilettos. Half of her hair was swept up.

Kate has worn pants at public events before, but sparingly. A day earlier, she sported a traditional regal look at the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace: The duchess wore a glittering custom white Jenny Packham dress and the Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana.