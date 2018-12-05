Cardi B and Offset Break Up: Relive Their Cutest Couple Moments

Emma McIntyre/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 5 Dec. 2018 7:52 AM
Emma McIntyre/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp
Cardi Band Offset are no more.
Late Tuesday, the "Bodak Yellow" star revealed that she and her husband of more than a year are no longer together.
"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she explained in an Instagram video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
She continued, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."
Cardi B captioned the post, "There you go…peace and love." Offset would comment by writing "Y'all won."
While it's unclear what triggered the split, the couple did not shy away from PDA just days ago when they heated up the Jingle Ball stage with a performance together.
The two have faced a packed two years together, from the start of their romance, to a whirlwind marriage and welcoming their first daughter together.
Though this may be the end of Cardi and Offset as a couple, fans will always have the memories of their brief romance. Relive their sweetest moments in E!'s gallery below.
On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot at home, just months after they started dating earlier in the year. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later.
A month after their secret wedding ceremony, Offset got down on one knee at a sold-out show and popped the question with a major 8-carat sparkler.
John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By April, the hit rapper revealed to fans—on the SNL stage—that she was expecting her first child with her famous husband.
Article continues below
@IamCardiB/Facebook
In June, the expectant couple celebrated their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source told E! News at the time. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days."
The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, arrived on July 10. The name was inspired by the baby's musical father.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The pair had love written all over them at the 2018 American Music Awards in October.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The couple heated up the Jingle Ball stage in early December with a big smooch. "Thank you husband. He's so fine," she told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy yo." However, just days later, Cardi announced they were no longer together.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?