Ludi Lin may not be a household name yet, but if his interview with E! News Asia is anything to go by, he definitely will be soon.

Starring as Murk in the upcoming Aquaman movie, alongside the hunky Jason Momoa, is set to blow up the big screen with his action-packed role.

But he's more than just ripped abs and bulging biceps — the actor wants to build up the community of Asian actors in Hollywood too, and being a positive role model by leading the way.