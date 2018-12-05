by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 5 Dec. 2018 1:54 AM
Ludi Lin may not be a household name yet, but if his interview with E! News Asia is anything to go by, he definitely will be soon.
Starring as Murk in the upcoming Aquaman movie, alongside the hunky Jason Momoa, is set to blow up the big screen with his action-packed role.
But he's more than just ripped abs and bulging biceps — the actor wants to build up the community of Asian actors in Hollywood too, and being a positive role model by leading the way.
"For the Asian actors out there, you need to help each other out," he says. "I know it's very difficult right now, especially in Hollywood, because there's just so little out there for you. [But] the only way to get representation is to help each other out and create more."
Watch our exclusive interview above as Lin tells us more about his role, the hardest parts of filming the movie, being a role model for Asians and giving back to the Asian film community.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?