Here's What Chinese-Canadian Actor Ludi Lin Really Thinks About 'Aquaman'

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 5 Dec. 2018 1:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ludi Lin may not be a household name yet, but if his interview with E! News Asia is anything to go by, he definitely will be soon.

Starring as Murk in the upcoming Aquaman movie, alongside the hunky Jason Momoa, is set to blow up the big screen with his action-packed role.

But he's more than just ripped abs and bulging biceps — the actor wants to build up the community of Asian actors in Hollywood too, and being a positive role model by leading the way.

"For the Asian actors out there, you need to help each other out," he says. "I know it's very difficult right now, especially in Hollywood, because there's just so little out there for you. [But] the only way to get representation is to help each other out and create more."

Watch our exclusive interview above as Lin tells us more about his role, the hardest parts of filming the movie, being a role model for Asians and giving back to the Asian film community.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Celebrities , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News

The Year In: Bachelor Nation Breakups & Drama

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B and Offset Break Up After 1 Year of Marriage

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals the ''Dramatic'' Reason Their Family Christmas Card Tradition Is Over

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ''Felt Like S--t'' for ''Rude'' Behavior at Broadway Show

Collin Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Awarded Custody of His and Kate Gosselin's Son Collin

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Is the Epitome of Girl Power in New Photo

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Is Festive AF In New Holiday Special Trailer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.