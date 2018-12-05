Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Were In Singapore! Here's What They Got Up To

This is not a drill. Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid and her beau, musician The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesafaye), were spotted out and about in Singapore yesterday, ahead of The Weeknd's The Weeknd Tour 2018 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium that same evening. According to their Instagram Stories, the pair wandered about the Lion City for the better part of the day, but the question is: Where did they head to?

E! Asia did some digging to find out:

1. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd went to Universal Studios Singapore

In several Instagram Stories, the lovebirds shared posts of themselves at the theme park on Sentosa.

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@livincool

They got some merch from the gift shop, including this Jurassic Park t-shirt.

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@theweeknd

They hit up all the rollercoasters (Battlestar Galactica and Revenge of the Mummy).

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@theweeknd

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@theweeknd

They got their caricatures drawn.

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@bellahadid

Bella even got some face art done!

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@bellhadid

Bella Hadid &amp;amp; The Weeknd in Singapore

Instagram Stories/@theweeknd

Of course, her fans were so excited to see her at the theme park.

2. They visited the Victoria's Secret flagship store at Mandarin Gallery

The Weeknd snapped a cute video of Bella climbing up the stairs of the two-story flagship... and some of the shoppers didn't even recognise her!

3. Bella went to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to support The Weeknd

The ever-supportive Bella also headed down to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to show her support for her beau, as can be seen in her Instagram Stories.

Previously, the pair were also spotted around Bangkok, The Weeknd's previous stop before Singapore. They even went to a Muay Thai fight!

The Weeknd will next head to Bali, Indonesia; Taipei, Taiwan; Seoul, South Korea; and Chiba Prefecture, Japan as part of his Asia tour, so stay tuned for more cute content from them.

