This is not a drill. Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid and her beau, musician The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesafaye), were spotted out and about in Singapore yesterday, ahead of The Weeknd's The Weeknd Tour 2018 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium that same evening. According to their Instagram Stories, the pair wandered about the Lion City for the better part of the day, but the question is: Where did they head to?

E! Asia did some digging to find out: