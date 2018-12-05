What do you buy the guy that has everything?

Thankfully, just in time for holiday shopping, Jesse Tyler Ferguson has the answers.

"Ever since I was a kid, Christmas has always been my favorite holiday and I love taking the traditions that I shared with my family and creating new ones as an adult that I can pass on to my kids," the Modern Family actor told E! News. "No, I don't have any yet. Stop pressuring me."

Considering that Jesse isn't revealing his holiday recommendations with offspring, he's sharing his traditions and favorite products with E! News, so you can share them with your family. From the luggage that makes holiday travel easier to the perfect bowtie, this gift guide is just what you've been looking for.