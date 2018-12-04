Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both visions in blue while attending a Christmas carol event in London. The carol concert was tied to a charity called The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which raises money to "improve the quality of education in impoverished rural Ugandan schools by investing in buildings and providing hygienic and educational resources."

Meghan showed off her baby bump in a navy blue dress, while the Duke of Sussex wore the same color coat and pants.

While attending the event, which was held at St. Luke's Church in the Kensington neighborhood of London, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made speeches. Meghan reportedly read from the poem "Our Deepest Fear" by Marianne Williamson. The former Suits star decided on that poem because "it sums up he spirit of what the Henry van Straubenzee Fund does to empower young children."

Prince Harry then spoke about the benefits of the charity and managed to slip in a praise to his wife while he was at it.