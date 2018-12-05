Prepare your soundbites about Lady Gaga 's performance in A Star Is Born, Maya Rudolph 's breakout role in the Amazon series Forever, and just how good If Beale Street Could Talk is.

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are just a day away. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews , The Walking Dead and Black Panther standout Danai Gurira , Welcome to Marwen's Leslie Mann and Mr. Robot star Christian Slater will announce the nominations, which will be streaming right here on E! News on Thursday, Dec. 6. But, before they do, we're here to help you out with our nominations predictions for the hottest categories in film and television. This is a surefire way to sound smart around your water cooler.

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Film, Drama BlacKkKlansman If Beale Street Could Talk Black Panther A Star Is Born First Man Bradley Cooper's directorial debut seems like a sure thing for this year's nominees, as does Black Panther, the second-highest grossing film of the year and one of the most beloved by fans and critics alike.

Walt Disney Studios Film, Musical or Comedy The Favourite Green Book Vice Mary Poppins Returns Crazy Rich Asians With A Star Is Born in the drama category, there's more room for the year's family-friendly musical, Mary Poppins, as well as the hit ensemble film, Crazy Rich Asians. As for Vice, it wasn't long ago that director Adam McKay's work appealed to the H.F.P.A—with Christian Bale in the lead, no less.

Disney Enterprises, Inc. Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical Christian Bale, Vice Viggo Mortensen, Green Book Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 This category could bring together Golden Globe acting newcomers and veterans alike this year, including musical virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda and legend Robert Redford. Plus, considering he nabbed a nomination for his hit character at 2017's show, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 performance may be just as golden.

Article continues below

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical Olivia Colman, The Favourite Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Charlize Theron, Tully Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asian This lead actress category could welcome 15-year-old breakout star—and Gotham Award Breakthrough Actor—Elsie Fisher for the first time. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, who gave one of the year's earlier standout performances in Tully—could finish the year off in a big way.

Twentieth Century Fox Lead Actor in a Drama Ryan Gosling, First Man Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate Ethan Hawke, First Reformed The frontrunners for this race seem to be the stars in the pool with musical chops, despite the drama category. Attention must also be paid to recent Gotham Award winner Ethan Hawke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Lead Actress in a Drama Glenn Close, The Wife Viola Davis, Widows Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Julia Roberts, Ben Is Back Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born After her 2016 win and ongoing praise for her film debut, it would be a complete shock if Lady Gaga did not wake up on Thursday to another Golden Globe nod. For Melissa McCarthy, her latest silver screen transformation may finally win her some gold.

Article continues below

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Film Supporting Actor Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy Mahershala Ali, Green Book Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born Sam Rockwell, Vice The 2019 contenders could potentially include the previous year's winner, Sam Rockwell, who took home the statue for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Fellow nominee, Timothée Chalamet, may get another shot at a statue after his Call Me By Your Name performance missed out on a win earlier this year.

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Supporting Actress Amy Adams, Vice Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk Emma Stone­, The Favourite Rachel Weisz, The Favourite Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased With five standout performances from some of the top actresses in Hollywood, the outcome of this category is anyone's guess, though Emma Stone and Nicole Kidman would both be on a roll with wins and nominations in the past two years.

Amazon Drama Series Homecoming

Killing Eve

The Handmaid's Tale

Pose

Westworld



The Golden Globes tend to favor new things, so don't expect a lot of old favorites in this category—especially because many aren't eligible. Newcomer Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts, will likely get a nomination, as will fellow new critical darling Pose. The Handmaid's Tale, last year's winner, will likely be back in the running again, but may not take home the top prize with stiff competition from Killing Eve.

Article continues below

Amazon Lead Actor in a Drama Series John Krasinski, Jack Ryan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

J.K. Simmons, Counterpart

Stephan James, Homecoming



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves Amazon—and stars returning in new, different vehicles. John Krasinski in Jack Ryan fits that bill. Recent Emmy winner Matthew Rhys will probably get a nomination for the final season of The Americans, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons will likely have his name called for Starz's Counterpart. Sterling K. Brown continues to be a favorite for his work in This Is Us and awards newcomer Stephen James will likely get a nom for Homecoming.

Lead Actress in a Drama Series Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans



This is going to come down to a fight between some dangerous women. Last year's winner Elisabeth Moss will have to fend off Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, The Americans star Keri Russell and Homecoming's Julia Roberts.

NBC Comedy Series The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Forever

Kidding

Barry



This is (hopefully) it, this is (hopefully) the year The Good Place breaks through at the Golden Globes. NBC's wickedly smart and funny comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson has long-deserved a nod and might just get it, as well as new comedies Forever and Kidding and Barry. Last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back in the running too.

Article continues below

HBO Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



Last year's winner Aziz Ansari won't be back (the show didn't have a new season), opening up the field to some newcomers, like The Good Place's Ted Danson and Kidding's Jim Carrey. Donald Glover will get a nomination for Atlanta and Bill Hader, this year's Emmy winner, will get one for Barry. Look for Michael Douglas to get the last slot for his new Netflix series.

Amazon Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, Forever

Alison Brie, GLOW

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Issa Rae, Insecure



Rachel Brosnahan will be back in the running after taking home the 2018 trophy. Again, Golden Globes loves Amazon so Maya Rudolph will (rightfully) get nominated for her work in the comedy Forever. Alison Brie will be back for GLOW, along with Kristen Bell for The Good Place. Rounding out the final spot is Issa Rae for Insecure.

FX TV Movie/Miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Maniac

Sharp Objects

Bodyguard

A Very English Scandal



The breakout international hit Bodyguard will get nominated, as will FX's latest iteration of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. HBO's Sharp Objects will be up for the award, as will Amazon's A Very English Scandal and Netflix's Maniac.

Article continues below

Netflix Lead Actor in a Miniseries/TV Movie Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose



Emmy winner Darren Criss will be up for this award, as will Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal. Golden Globes love a good musical, so John Legend could get the chance to add a Golden Globe to his EGOT here. Richard Madden is getting buzz for his work in Bodyguard and the Golden Globes love Benedict Cumberbatch.

Netflix Lead Actress in a Miniseries/TV Movie Regina King, Seven Seconds

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Emma Stone, Maniac

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Laura Dern, The Tale



The movie stars, they're coming for the TV awards! Oscar nominee Amy Adams is a lock for a Golden Globe nomination for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects. Laura Dern will get one for the HBO movie The Tale and Emma Stone is likely going to be in this category for her work in the Netflix limited series Maniac. Regina King took home the EMmy for her work in Seven Seconds and Patricia Arquette is getting rave reviews for her work in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora.

HBO TV Supporting Actor Henry Winkler, Barry

Edgar Ramirez, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Ben Winshaw, A Very English Scandal

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The supporting acting categories are tough because they combine dramas, comedies, miniseries and TV movies all into one category. Awards show favorite Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be in the category, as will Emmy winner Henry Winkley for Barry. A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw, The Assassination of Gianni Versace's Edgar Ramirez and Atlanta favorite Bryan Tyree Henry will also likely round out the category.

Article continues below