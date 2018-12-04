Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 4 Dec. 2018 2:05 PM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are sticking to strictly business in the bedroom.
While visiting the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the release of Deadpool 2 on DVD, the conversation turned to the famous couple's bedroom behavior after Ryan revealed his second child "happened from sex." The Deadpool star then gave a little insight on his sex life with his wife of six-years.
Turns out, it's really not that exciting. "You've only had sex the twice," Ellen jokingly asks.
In response, Ryan deadpans, "Just the two times, yeah. It's a mercenary job, you know, it's just clinical."
And it looks like him and Blake are gearing up to go for a third time. So, does that mean they are hoping to welcome another little one in the near future? Well, the crowd sure hoped so! Unfortunately, as the audience burst into a roar of applause, Ryan shook his head no.
As it is, Blake and Ryan already have their hands full with their two young daughters, not to mention their prosperous careers as Hollywood's biggest actors.
And we also don't think Ryan could handle watching the Disney movie Frozen for another year. He is so tired of it, he joked, "I have seen Frozen with my daughters so, so many times and people don't know this, but if you play Frozen backwards it's actually a shot for shot remake of The Exorcist."
His desire to watch anything other than the cartoon is why he and the team behind the hit franchise are releasing a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2. The special cut is also intended to raise awareness and funds for "Fudge Cancer," which is formerly known as "F--k Cancer."
Those wishing to donate to the foundation ahead of the holiday season can go to this website.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?