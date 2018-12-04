Kim Kardashian Has the Perfect Response to Her Accidental Nip Slip

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 4 Dec. 2018 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If we could turn back time, we wouldn't change his perfect response fromKim Kardashian

The mother of three stepped out in the Big Apple on Monday evening for opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway. A longtime fan of fellow Armenian star Cher, her attendance was entirely apropos. 

The makeup mogul attended alongside her famous husband Kanye West, donning a beaded and fringe backless silver gown.

However, at one point in the night, she appeared to suffer a nip slip on the red carpet and photographers captured Kardashian adjusting her dress. 

Photos

Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions

Of course, after years in the spotlight, Kardashian knows how to laugh things off. She cleverly did that on social media on Tuesday with a snap of the nip slip, but with a perfectly themed GIF of Cher lowering her sunglasses from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again censoring the image. A+ for GIF choice, Kim!

Meanwhile, West faced some trouble of his own when actor Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the show, tweeted, "Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."

The rapper apologized on Twitter, responding, "To Cher and the Cher show team...the dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing "I got you babe"... please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece."

Kim Kardashian, Cher Show

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show

Kim Kardashian, Nip Slip, Cher

Instagram

Despite the wardrobe mishap and West's faux pas, the reality star loved her night out at the jukebox musical. The show chronicles the goddess of pop's life in three stages, and is now running at the Neil Simon Theater in New York City. 

"The Cher Show was sooooo good! I learned so much about her that I didn't know," Kardashian tweeted.

"She really opened up about her life and all of the actors were sooo good! You all have to check it when in NYC. We had the best time!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Wardrobe Malfunction , Kanye West , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Bono

The World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018 May Surprise You

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Is The Bachelor Already Going Overboard With Colton Underwood's Virginity?

Thomas Ravenel, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Southern Alarm: A Comprehensive Guide to Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs' Complicated History

Friends Cast

You Won't Believe How Much Netflix Is Reportedly Paying to Keep Friends

Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Has a Private Meeting With Michelle Obama

Kim Kardashian West Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction

William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Shameless

William H. Macy Has a Sad Prediction for What Comes After Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.