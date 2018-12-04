'Tis the season!

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton got into the Christmas spirit on Tuesday when she stepped out alongside Prince William for a holiday party at Kensington Palace. The mother of three was dressed for the festive occasion in a plaid skirt is by Emilia Wickstead and Brora black sweater, finished off with a pair of boots.

The Christmas party was held in honor of military families separated from loves ones over Christmas. More than 200 wives, girlfriends, parents, grandparents and children attended the soirée. For the little ones, who have parents based at either RAF Coningsby or RAF Marham and are serving in Cyprus, a Christmas grotto had been created on the palace grounds. There, the youngsters had the option of decorating stockings, making chocolate truffles and creating crackers at the event—Prince William included.