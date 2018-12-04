Steven Yeun's Wife Joana Pak Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak.

The happy couple is expecting their second child.

Pak announced the news via Instagram on Monday. In the post, the soon-to-be mother of two posted a picture of her growing baby bump. She also captioned the image of with emojis of their family tree, which included a second child. The Walking Dead star showed his enthusiasm over the announcement by liking the post.

The two are already the proud parents to their son, Jude Malcolm Yeun. The couple welcomed the child in March 2017 after tying the knot 2016.

Yeun famously played the fan favorite Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead from 2010 to 2016. He has since worked on a number of other projects, including Voltron, Tollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Final Space.