And they lived happily ever after.

Such should be the caption for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' newly unveiled wedding portraits. After a whirlwind wedding weekend in India, finished off with a Western ceremony and Hindu ceremony, the Bollywood beauty and the pop star are officially husband and wife. Thanks to the images published by People on Tuesday, we now have a front-and-center seat to the bride and groom on their big days.

As shown in the pictures, the blissful pair sported different ensembles for each of their ceremonies. On Saturday, the two were dressed in custom Ralph Lauren—Chopra in a stunning white column gown embellished with sequins and overlaid with a hand-embroidered high-neck coat featuring significant words picked by Chopra, like "family" and "hope," according to the brand. The bride finished off the look with a 75-foot veil and a bouquet of tuberoses, according to People.

As for the famous groom, he sported a classic double-breasted black tuxedo. Per the brand, a piece of the bride's dress was featured inside the lapel of Jonas' jacket over his heart, hand-embroidered with "My Jaan," which means "My Life." All together now: Awwww!