As the year comes to an end, many of us start thinking about new ‘dos we should get for the festive season or for the new year. If you are tired of how time-consuming it is to dry and style your long tresses, perhaps it's time to go shorter to save yourself some time. But what if you are still wary and want to take baby steps? Try going for the "lob". First popularised in the mid ‘00s, the"lob" is essentially the short form of "long bob". What this style guarantees is that it still gives you the security of longer, over-the-chin length hair but yet is short enough to look more fresh and more importantly, saves you time while maintaining it at home.