As the year comes to an end, many of us start thinking about new ‘dos we should get for the festive season or for the new year. If you are tired of how time-consuming it is to dry and style your long tresses, perhaps it's time to go shorter to save yourself some time. But what if you are still wary and want to take baby steps? Try going for the "lob". First popularised in the mid ‘00s, the"lob" is essentially the short form of "long bob". What this style guarantees is that it still gives you the security of longer, over-the-chin length hair but yet is short enough to look more fresh and more importantly, saves you time while maintaining it at home.
Best part? Thanks to its versatility, lobs can be worn straight for an everyday, casual look, slicked for an androgynous effect, textured for a just-got-out-of-bed effect or curled for a more feminine effect. You can also ask for varying layers that will accentuate your face shape. Here, eight of our favourite celebs to prove that lobs work for all face shapes
Du Juan
Face Shape: Oval
Those with an oval face shape can wear the lob style with blunt layers, as demonstrated by Chinese model, Du Juan.
Emily Ratajkowski
Face Shape: Heart
If you have a heart-shaped face like Emily Ratajkowski, ask for long layers when getting the lob style for the first time. This takes away volume at the crown (where you're already full at) and adds body and texture to the ends of your hair to balance out your face shape.
Olivia Culpo
Face Shape: Square
For those with a square face shape, take your cue from Olivia Culpo and wear your lob with soft waves to soften the strong, angular lines along your jaw.
Khloe Kardashian
Face Shape: Heart
Hide a wide forehead if you have a heart-shaped face like Khloe Kardashian, by wearing your lob sleek.
Xin Zhi Lei
Face Shape: Oval
If you have a well-balanced face shape like Chinese actress, Xin Zhi Lei, feel free to go for a slicked back look that bares all. Don't forget to accentuate your features with contour and highlight powders for perfectly sculpted cheekbones.
Olivia Munn
Face Shape: Round
Create the illusion of a slimmer face by wearing your hair in a deep side part, just like Olivia Munn.
Seo Hyun
Face Shape: Oval
Soft waves like Seo Hyun's not only add volume and texture for otherwise fine and flat hair, but also add a feminine allure.
Selena Gomez
Face Shape: Round
For those of you whose face is as wide as it is long, look to Selena Gomez for hair inspiration. The 26-year-old often wears her lob roughed with texture to create the illusion of a slimmer face.
Joanne Tseng
Face Shape: Oval
Probably the most versatile face shape, this allows you to pull off almost every style. And in particular, get a lob with blunt layers and fashion it into a wavy lob for a cooler, edgier vibe, like Taiwanese actress, Joanne Tseng.