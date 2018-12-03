True is celebrating a lot of firsts recently, it was just over a week ago that Khloe and Tristan celebrated their baby girl's first Thanksgiving together. The couple enjoyed a meal with friends at their house in Cleveland, where Tristan is currently in season with the Cavaliers.

After receiving some criticism for spending the holiday away from her family in Los Angeles, Khloe fired back on Twitter.

"Y'all are reaching now," she wrote. "I've spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."