Shop the Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou Collab Straight off the Runway

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., 3 Dec. 2018 2:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Victoria's Secret, Nadine Leopold

Jeff Neira via Getty Images

Oh you saw the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show air on TV last night, did you?

Aside from the high energy performances, holiday-themed outfits and celeb sightings abound, there was another key detail that caught our eye. Namely, the brightly colored floral getups thanks to the show's collab with designer Mary Katrantzou.

The teaming makes sense though. The London-based designer is known as the "Queen of Prints" and this VS collab was no exception. Let's just say it's a blend of flirty and glam—just the way you like it.

To shop some of the looks you saw, keep scrolling!

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Satin Kimono

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Satin Kimono, $89.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Pink Small City Backpack

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Small City Backpack, $68

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Yellow High-Neck Sport Bra

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! High-Neck Sport Bra, $49.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Satin & Lace Slip

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Satin & Lace Slip, $69.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Blue Plunge Teddy

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Plunge Teddy, $59.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Yellow High-Waist Panty

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! High-Waist Panty, $19.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Blue Small City Backpack

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Small City Backpack, $68

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Floral PJ Pant

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! PJ Pant, $54.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Blue Demi Bra

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Demi Bra, $64.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Pink Strappy Cheekini Panty

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Strappy Cheekini Panty, $14.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Blue Convertible City Crossbody

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Convertible City Crossbody, $68

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Logo Tee

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Tee, $39.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Yellow Long Line Demi Bra

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Long Line Demi Bra, $74.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Total Knockout Tight

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Total Knockout Tight, $79.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Pink Long Line Demi Bra

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Long Line Demi Bra, $74.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Pink Sleep Top

BUY IT: VICTORIAS SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Sleep Top, $54.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Pink Convertible City Crossbody

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Convertible City Crossbody, $68

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Logo Tee

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Tee, $39.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Yellow Strappy Cheekini Panty

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Strappy Cheekini Panty, $14.50

Shopping: Victoria's Secret

Pink Demi Bra

BUY IT: VICTORIA'S SECRET X MARY KATRANTZOU NEW! Demi Bra, $64.50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Victoria's Secret , VG , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, tattoos

Pete Davidson Is "Dating Again" 2 Months After Ariana Grande Split

The Flash

The Flash Cast Celebrates 100 Episodes With Rapid Fire Scoop

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Platinum Blonde Khloe Kardashian Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With True Thompson

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wimbledon 2018

Dissecting Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Relationship: What's True and What's Not

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner's Latest Post With Travis Scott Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship Status

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Eddie Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Fiancé Paige Butcher

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Dish on Sex and Dating Norms

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.