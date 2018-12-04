When it comes to the annual Grammy Awards, music and style are BFFs.

With six decades of Grammy fashion already under our belt, the industry's biggest stars continue to turn the red carpet into their personal runway as they don one-of-a-kind looks for the star-studded show.

If history tells us anything, next year's ceremony, scheduled for Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, is sure to follow suit. While we don't know who will be in attendance just yet (stay tuned for the nominations on Friday!), we can look back on some of the most iconic looks of year's past for inspiration—or at least nostalgia's sake.