Twinning!

Faith Hill attended the star-studded Versace fashion show in New York City over the weekend alongside her and husband Tim McGraw's 16-year-old daughter, Audrey Caroline McGraw. The superstar singer was photographed in a red and blue patterned dress at the runway event, while her mini me Audrey donned a denim ensemble with plaid embroidery. The fashion show was also attended by stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Blake Lively, who watched her pal Gigi Hadid walk the runway alongside Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

Faith and Audrey's mother-daughter outing comes just days before Audrey's 17th birthday. While Faith and Tim like to keep their three daughters mostly out of the public eye, they do step out for events together on rare occasions.