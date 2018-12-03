Crazy in love with Beyoncé's epic Global Citizen Festival looks? Join the club.

In fact, fans all over the world fell head over heels for the superstar's slate of looks at the event inside the FNB Stadium on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa. The festival was held in celebration of Nelson Mandela's work and lasting legacy for his 100th birthday. The late former president of South Africa died on Dec. 5, 2013 at 95 years old.

The star-studded concert featured famous faces like Chris Martin and Pharrell Williams before the show's headliners, Mr. and Mrs. Carter themselves, hit the stage.