19 Of The Hottest K-Pop Heartthrobs To Swoon Over

If K-pop is a multi-sensory experience, these idols sure know how to make it extra visionary when it comes to their offensively handsome faces and the fittest of frames. In no particular order, here are some of K-pop's best singing, dancing and most charming males to date.

Jin, BTS, K-pop Heartthrobs

Big Hit Entertainment

Jin, BTS

Jin is truly "Worldwide Handsome" indeed, with a golden ratio-ed face and shoulders almost as wide as the vast ocean.

Jung Yong Hwa, CNBLUE, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Jung Yong Hwa, CNBLUE

Rock star Yong Hwa's voice becomes sweeter when he breaks into that charming and heart-fluttering smize of his.

Min Ho, SHINEE, K-pop Heartthrobs

SM Entertainment

Min Ho, SHINEE

Min Ho's kind eyes seem like the perfect contrast to the rock-solid "wash-board" abs he hides beneath those layers.

T.O.P, BIGBANG, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

T.O.P, BIGBANG

His quirky personality, deep set peepers and rich, velvety raps make for a sumptuous celebration of the senses.

Dong Hae, Super Junior, K-Pop Heartthrobs

YouTube

Dong Hae, Super Junior

Out of the military and smokier than ever is Super Junior's Dong Hae.

Kai, EXO, K-Pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Kai, EXO

Only a man with a jaw as chiseled as Kai's is allowed to dance as powerfully he does.

Lucas, NCT, K-Pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Lucas, NCT

This doe-eyed boy recently made his runway debut during Seoul Fashion Week in October. Need we say more about this statuesque young'un?

V, BTS, K-pop

Big Hit Entertainment

V, BTS

The world's most beautiful face two years in a row there are no signs of any letting up. If anime characters were secretly real, V, especially with his husky voice, is definitely our first suspect.

Ming Yu, Seventeen, K-Pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Ming Yu, Seventeen

His princely physiognomy will catch your attention, but his powerful raps are what will keep you coming back for more.

Min Hyuk, BTOB, K-Pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Min Hyuk, BTOB

Arched eyebrows can be just as seductive on men as they are on ladies. Exhibit A: Min Hyuk.

Seong Woo, Wanna One, K-Pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Seong Woo, Wanna One

Sharp features and the face of a movie-star, Seong Woo's charismatic stare never fails to give onlookers the best kind of chills.

Jung Kook, BTS, K-pop Heartthrobs

Big Hit Entertainment

Jung Kook, BTS

The softest features over a body of steel. The "Golden Maknae" is now a very fine and talented young man.

Sehun, EXO, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Sehun, EXO

With the physique and side-profile of a mannequin, it's no surprise that its Se Hun that makes the clothes he wears look good.

G-Dragon, Big Bang, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

G-Dragon, BIGBANG

The King of the K-pop's alluring and irresistible charm has got the whole world spinning in the palm of his hand, even while he still serving in the military.

Sung Jae, BTOB, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Sung Jae, BTOB

Sung Jae is a precious sweetheart with an impressionable smile and gaze that will only leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

Baek Hyun, EXO, K-pop Heartthrobs

Baek Hyun, EXO

Multi-talented singer-songwriter who has a razor sharp jawline and a gaze that constantly shape-shifts between being puppy-cute to piercingly mischievous.

Jackson, GOT7, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Jackson, GOT7

The goofiest ball sunshine who is not only a husky rapper, but a dashing multi-linguist and variety show expert.

Shownu, MONSTA X, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Shownu, Monsta X

Can a guy look equally boyish and manly at the same time? Apparently so, and Shownu is the epitome of both simultaneously.

Kang Daniel, Wanna One, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

Kang Daniel, Wanna One

This self-proclaimed helpless romantic is a charismatic rapper and talented break-dancer with the most endearing, bunny teeth smile. (More like we are the helpless romantics here though?)

L, Infinite, K-pop Heartthrobs

Instagram

L, Infinite

One of the OG heartthrobs of K-pop, and perhaps the most handsome Crown Prince in his past life?

